Ashton Drake Hall was born March 22, 1998 in Milwaukee, WI. He left this side of reality on December 15, 2019, saying “Hello” to others who left before him and finding God’s answers to his deep philosophical questions.
His family and friends knew him as someone who enjoyed board games, video games, D&D, anime, and as a kind person that never comprehended why people would be inconsiderate. If Ashton said Hello, he expected you to say Hello back, “Hello, Welcome to Stripes!” – to him, meant “Look at me and say hello, I just told you hello. Don’t be so busy in your world that you forget to be considerate.” If you said, “Ah same difference.” – He’d say, “Yeah you’re right… they’re Both Not Potatoes!” Or if he was finally fed-up and decided that you needed to hear his truth, he’d give you the truth followed by “Yeah. Sorry, not sorry.” And his biggest pet peeve was having him send a text message and get the response of the letter K. “Why do people do that? I just took the time to explain something to them. And they respond with K?!!!?? People…just don’t take the time or consideration for someone else’s effort or thoughtfulness. It really pi**** me off.”
If you spoke to Ashton, he would always stop whatever he was doing and look you in the eye, putting away the technology that was nearby, and respond with more than a “K”. All our pictures and memories include him smiling, laughing, doing his little jig, slapping his hip, roaring back his head in laughter, or grinning from one side of his mouth. He was happy, his laughter contagious, his wit unique, his hugs genuine, his smile from deep within. We will miss his insight, his skills when he gamed, and his thoughtfulness of all God’s creatures.
He says “See you later” to: (Bamma) Debbie Hall, (Nana) Kathy Skinner, (Dad) Clint and Erin Hall, Ben and (Mom) Rene’ Garza, (Siblings) Katie, Miranda (and David Brucker), John (Kiernan and Amaya), Alex, Elizabeth (and Toby), Hayden, Jayson, Sam, Rhett, and Raylan. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you take an extra moment to be considerate to someone who says Hello, to comprehend that everyone isn’t tough, to stop using the excuse “kids will be kids” when children say or do rude and hateful things, and to look people in the eye when they talk to you, not at your phone.
