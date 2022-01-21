Jack Lee Crooks, age 80, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on January 15, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Jack was born in Mercedes, Texas, to Robert and Wilma Crooks on October 17, 1941.
Jack married Betty Crooks on November 21, 1979, in Edinburg, Texas. Jack went to high school in Mercedes, Texas, and briefly attended A&I University in Kingsville, Texas, before enlisting in the Army. Jack was a sharp shooter in the Army and was honorably discharged after his tour of duty was completed. He worked as a produce field manager in the Rio Grande Valley for various organizations. Jack was an avid sportsman and loved hunting and fishing.