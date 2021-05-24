Jane Wynette (WIlliams) Priour

Jane Wynette Priour, 73, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born in Longview, Texas, on November 25, 1947, to Dr. Barney and Shirley Williams. Jane was the oldest of four children. When her father was in medical training, Jane moved around multiple times before coming to Kerrville in 1959. This is where she met her husband and best friend, Don Priour, in her freshman year in the Tivy High School Band, where she played the clarinet. They went on their first date at the school Christmas dance in 1961 and have been inseparable ever since. Jane graduated from Tivy in 1965 as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Schreiner Institute from 1965 to 1966 and then attended the University of Texas, graduating with a major in Biology in 1969. Jane married Don on July 27, 1968. After this, while Don was attending medical school, she worked in an immunology lab at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. While she lived there, she enjoyed the beach and walking on the seawall.
In 1976, Jane moved back to Kerrville, where her husband started his ophthalmology practice, and she became the office manager until he retired in 2009. She was active in many organizations over the years, such as the PTO president, CAM, Hope’s Kitchen, YES center and volunteering on several medical mission trips. Jane held many passions, including her love for reading, time spent on the Priour Ranch (Tally-HO), nature, traveling to Mexico and cooking to name a few. She was selfless and giving with a deep Christian faith.