Enrique Mendez Carrales
Died in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Mr. Enrique Mendez Carrales, 67, of Ingram, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lois Frances May
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Lois Frances May, 84, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in a local hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Mozelle E. Neville
Private services planned
SAN ANGELO — Private services for Mozelle E. Neville, 102, of San Angelo, formerly of London, Texas, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in San Angelo, will be held at London Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.