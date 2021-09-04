SAN ANTONIO — Susan Fuentes Garcia, 67, went to be with her Lord on the morning of August 26, 2021, in San Antonio. She was born on December 24, 1953, in Racine, WI, to the late Amelia Falila and Manuel Sefernino Fuentes.
Susan was a resident of Comfort and proudly worked for James Avery for more than 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Also enjoyed baking and cooking for the holidays, doing crossword puzzles and shopping. Susan had a green thumb and loved tending to her rose bushes. Susan was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort, TX, and shared her love of Christ with her family and others.
