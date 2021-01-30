Mary Lou Martinez Ybarra, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, peacefully passed away on January 27, 2021. She was born in Hondo, Texas, to Victoriano and Malaquias Martinez on May 15, 1938. She married Ramon L Ybarra Sr. on December 9, 1955, and they were married for 49 years.
She started kindergarten at the age of 10 and was only able to complete school up to the fourth grade to help support her family. She worked at Kerrville State Hospital for 17 years, Leslie Place for 9 years, and did housekeeping and private sitting for many years.
