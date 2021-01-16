Charles Raymond LeMeilleur Jr., 73, of Kingsland, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021, in his home after a long battle with cancer.
Raymond was born in Kerrville in September 1947 to Charles Raymond and Louise LeMeilleur. He was a graduate of Tivy High School Class of 1966. He went on to play football at Ole Miss University for two years before transferring and receiving a Bachelor of Aquatic Biology from Southwest Texas State University. He became a Coach/Teacher in Freer and Karnes City High School, where he had a passion for Football and Track. Raymond left education, worked in sales, and then retired from DPS in Austin as a Maintenance Supervisor.
