KERRVILLE — Charles L. “Chuck” Eckert Jr., of Center Point, passed away on June 2, 2022. He was born on Feb. 1, 1955, in San Antonio, the second child of Charles L. Eckert and Marjorie J. Lutz’s nine children.
Chuck is survived by his son, Charles E. Eckert; his sister, Cathy Schneider and husband George; brother, Bob and wife Felicia; sisters, Peggy Miller, Jean Keen, Nancy Menger and husband Todd, Donna Fields and husband Andy and Tricia Guevara and husband Ignacio; sister-in-law, Karen Eckert; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.