Andrew Edward Kunz, 77, of Kerrville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2021. He was born on Aug. 20, 1943, to Theodore and Louise Kunz, and was the sixth born of seven children: Sydney Kunz, Marion Strackbein, Carolyn Richbourg, Vera Grona, Herbert Kunz and Vernon Kunz.
He was a lifelong resident of Kerrville and a graduate of Tivy High School. He attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. Andrew enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and served for for six years.
He was married for 54 years to Bernice Ruth Grobe, of Fredericksburg, April 16, 1966, and had four children: Donna Rogers and her husband, Greg Rogers, Brian Kunz, Brenda Sweeten and her husband, David Sweeten, and Rebecca Likin and her husband, Michael Likin.
Andrew worked for the U.S. Postal service and retired after 38 years.
Andrew loved his family, fishing and hunting, gardening and tending to his beloved lemon tree, woodworking and traveling. He loved spending time with his 10 grandchildren: Garrett Rogers, Andrew Rogers, Josh Rogers, Wesley Kunz, Erin Kunz, Nathan Kunz, Braden Sweeten, Campbell Sweeten, Tanner Likin and Tinley Likin.
Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Rosary service will be at 9:30 a.m. and Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. with Father David Wagner officiating.
There will be no graveside services, but will later be joined with his wife and placed in Juneau, Alaska.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, all memorials be given to either Peterson Hospice or Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Kerrville.