Eleanor Irene Toops, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Kerrville. She was born in Andalusia, Alabama, on September 19, 1939, the only child of Dewey Vernon Beaube and Audrey Baggett Beaube.
She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1957 and worked as the church secretary at First United Methodist Church in Pensacola from the time she graduated until she married a few years later. She married Navy Lt. Commander Paul Edwin Toops on December 19, 1964, in Pensacola, Florida. She was a housewife and stay-at-home mother to their three children, Lisa Lynn, Eric Vernon and Lesley Ann, and was actively involved in each of her children’s lives and activities during their growing-up years. She later worked at the Texas Lion’s Camp in Kerrville for many years and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award in 1993 from the Lions Club International Foundation. She then worked as a church secretary at Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Kerrville before retiring to be a full-time wife to Paul and grandmother to her four grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan, Drew and Claire.