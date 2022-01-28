Tommie Jean (Beauchamp) Barrett, age 79, died in her home on January 18, 2022, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Tommie was born in Midland, TX. In 1966, shortly after her marriage, she moved to Las Vegas, NV, where she enjoyed raising her family and working for Clark County Credit Union and Southwest Gas. In 1995, after retirement, she and her husband moved to Kerrville, happy to be back in Texas.
Family was always Tommie’s top priority, second only to her unwavering faith in Christ. She often opened up her home in gracious hospitality to friends and family alike for celebrations of life and love.