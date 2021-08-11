Kayla Danay Maughan, 27, of Kerrville, TX, went to be with our Lord on Saturday July 24, 2021, from the result of a tragic accident. She was born on May 19, 1994, in Fredericksburg, TX, to James and Beverly Collum of Kerrville, TX. Kayla graduated from Tivy High School in 2011.where she also served in ROTC. Kayla was full of life and was a passionate baker and cook. She baked cakes for all occasions for everyone. Kayla also liked the adventure of traveling and she loved to read. She had a very loving and giving heart.
Kayla met Joshua Maughan in June of 2017, and they were married on June 9, 2019. They have two children together. Kayla’s life then became a wife and mother, which she took very seriously. Her goals in life were to make sure her family was taken care of. She enjoyed going to the park, swimming and cookouts with family.
