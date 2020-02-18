Barbara Ann Schroeter Gotcher was born in Poteet, Texas, on December 16, 1939, to Harry M. and Adell Schwarz Schroeter. Barbara entered into Glory on February 13, 2020, in Poteet, Texas.
Bobbie, as family and friends knew her, was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Will Tammen; son, William Mark Tammen; and second husband, Roger Gotcher. Her brother, Harry W. Schroeter Sr. and sister-in-law, Clarice Schroeter, and brothers-in-law, Robert F. Davis and Wayne Newman, also preceded her in death.
Bobbie is survived by her sister, Georgia Newman, and sister and brother-in-law, Linda S. Davis and Michael Mezmer; stepdaughters, Cindy Forest, Cheryl Merritt and Glenda White; and granddaughter, Brooklyn Tammen. Also surviving are nieces, Irene (Ronnie) Michaels, Amanda (Adam) Evans, Deanna (Lonnie) Popham, Lisa (Brad) DeHaven and Loni Davis; and nephews, Harry Schroeter Jr., Dwayne Newman and Cody Newman; and several great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Barbara graduated from Poteet High School in 1958 and went on to graduate from Baptist Memorial School of Nursing. She worked as an RN in Maryland, San Antonio and Kerrville, Texas. She lived in the Kerrville area for around 45 years and returned to Poteet for the last six years of her life to be near her sisters.
In her spare time, she loved to sew, knit and crochet. She also loved all animals, and raised horses and rode them whenever possible. Many of her days were also spent in Port Aransas, enjoying fishing and the beauty of nature.
Visitation will be held at Poteet First United Methodist, 249 North 4th St., Poteet, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the funeral service following at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Internment will follow in Jourdanton City Cemetery in Jourdanton.
For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook, you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.