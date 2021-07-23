Robert Earnest Rodgers passed away March 24, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas, after an extended illness.
Born December 9, 1927, in Cisco, Texas, he is the son of Troy Pace Rodgers and Thelma Fay Harper Rodgers. He attended Austin High school in Austin, Texas, and the University of Texas at Austin. He served in both the Merchant Marine and Army Air Force during and after World War 2. He was a career employee of Exxon and its subsidiaries, and completed his career as Offshore Projects Manager in Grand Isle, Louisiana, in 1985.
