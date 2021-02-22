Juanita Elizabeth Wells passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in a Kerrville hospital at the age of 89. She was born in Dye Mound, Texas, about 4 miles SW of St. Jo, Texas, on April 18, 1931, to Cynthia Ann Webb and Alfred C. Webb. She was married to Norman G. Wells for 69 years, having been married on Aug. 8, 1951, in Decatur, Texas. They moved to Beaumont, Texas, and lived 4 years then moved to Handley (Fort Worth) for a year and then Euless (Tarrant County) in 1957 and remained there until 1988, when they retired to Kerrville.
Juanita attended public schools in St. Jo, Texas, and Decatur, Texas. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1948. She was a student at times at Tarrant County Jr. College (TCJC). She was a devout member of the Church of Christ her entire life, having been among several members who helped to begin the church in Euless in 1957 (now the Airport Freeway Church of Christ). For many years, she was a dedicated Bible class teacher of younger ages, creating and developing her own materials and visual aids appropriate for teaching young children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cynthia and Alfred Webb; and a brother, Cled Webb.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Wells; sons, Perrin of Mountain Home and Gary and his wife, Carol of Pflugerville, Texas; and her brothers, Carlton and Gervis Webb, who reside in North Texas. She has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Perrin’s daughters, Kelli Beucker and her husband Kevin and their son, Brady, and Marci Pate and her husband, Mike of San Antonio; and Penny Wells of Ingram, Texas. Gary’s children: Amy Glavin and her husband Erin, of Harrisburg, Arkansas, with their children Henry, Lydia, and Jack; Chris of Pflugerville, David of Alexandria, Virginia, John of Pflugerville, and Michele Wells of Pflugerville. Gary and Carol, with Michele, currently reside in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Kevin Kasparek.
