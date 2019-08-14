James Martin “Jim” Kurz

James “Jim” Kurz, 84, of Kerrville, passed peacefully from this world to his heavenly home on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Jim was born February 3, 1935, in Wadena, Minnesota, the son of John and Merle Kurz.
He met his wife when he was 12 and she was 9, telling his parents that he was going to marry that girl! True to his word, nearly 10 years later, he married Darlene Truax on June 15, 1955.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1954. He loved being a pilot, and continued after the Air Force to pilot his own airplane, which he used in his insurance business. He enjoyed giving people their first airplane ride.
Jim and Darlene retired to Kerrville in 1995. Although he was born and raised in Minnesota, he loved Texas — especially Kerrville and the Hill Country. Until he was no longer able, he wore western shirts, a Texas-sized belt buckle and cowboy boots — almost exclusively.
Jim was a successful insurance agent and was instrumental in supporting and growing churches in Minnesota and Texas, as well as being a Gideon. He loved God and his family more than anything — especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His face lit up whenever they came around.
Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Darlene Kurz of Kerrville; brother, Jerold Kurz (Karen) of Lakeville, Minnesota; daughter, Kathy Mau of Kerrville; son, Kevin Kurz (Annette), of Kerrville; six grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Southern Oaks Baptist Church, with Pastor Joe Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org/sendtheword.