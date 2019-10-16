Leonard S. Braton
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Leonard S. Braton, 91, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kerrville Funeral Home
William J H “Bill” Stone
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for William J.H. “Bill” Stone, 86, of Hunt, who died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Hunt United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials (scholarship) may be given to the Texas A&M Former Students Association in the name of: William J H Stone ’55, www.aggienetwork.com/give/memorialgiving.
Funeral arrangements are by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.