Fritzi Myers Dupuy passed away at her Wimberley, Texas, home on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the age of 75.
She was born to Corenelius “Rosy” and Geraldine “Jeri” Myers in Waco, Texas, on April 26, 1946. She married Jules Dupuy in 1969, and they made their home in Kerrville, Texas, for over 20 years. Their house on the hill was an idyllic place to grow up, and there they raised three children: Dane Dupuy of Missoula, Montana; Julie Teague of Dripping Springs, Texas; and Jason Myers Dupuy of Dripping Springs.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.