Fritzi Myers Dupuy

Fritzi Myers Dupuy passed away at her Wimberley, Texas, home on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the age of 75.

She was born to Corenelius “Rosy” and Geraldine “Jeri” Myers in Waco, Texas, on April 26, 1946. She married Jules Dupuy in 1969, and they made their home in Kerrville, Texas, for over 20 years. Their house on the hill was an idyllic place to grow up, and there they raised three children: Dane Dupuy of Missoula, Montana; Julie Teague of Dripping Springs, Texas; and Jason Myers Dupuy of Dripping Springs.