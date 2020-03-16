To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as 99 cents.
Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 6:33 am
KERRVILLE — Services for Sandra Jean Fusilier, 76, of Kerrville, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, in a local hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
