Heaven received another amazing servant as Dorothy Mae Alves went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the age of 83. She was an amazingly strong woman who had battled through recent health challenges but never lost the smile on her sweet face or the laughter in her heart of gold.
Dorothy Mae Alves was born in Beeville, Texas, to Leslie Orville Schrock and Edna Irene Shipman Schrock on December 1, 1938. She attended Harlandale High School, where she graduated in 1957. She loved literature and was an avid reader. In pursuit of this passion, she briefly attended Bee County College during the summer of 1957, studying journalism. But one evening during that summer, she met Ben Alves (Ben-O) on a blind date and found her lifelong love. She and Ben-O were inseparable during their 64 years together. They shared a common love of family and soon started their own with Leslie Virginia coming in 1959, followed by Nancie Irene in 1961 and then Benjamin Alfred in 1963. This shared love of family drove both of them to raise their children in a manner that developed a strong work ethic, high strength of character, unwavering Christian morals and an innate love of family. She ensured that her family was always first and never wavered in making sure her husband and each child knew they were loved and supported in every way.