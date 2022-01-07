Charles Herbert Brown III, 83, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on December 31, 2021, at his home. He was born in Kerrville on November 24, 1938, to Herbert Charles and Ethel Mae Brown.
Charles attended school in Kerrville and was a graduate of Tivy High School class of 1956. He joined the United States Navy, where he served on the Yorktown No. 2 ship. Charles was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1963 after spending time on active duty and in the reserves. He married Wanda Gumbert on March 29, 1961, and together they had five children. Charles joined the Pipe Fitters Union Local No. 211 in 1968, where he worked for several oilfield companies as a supervisor for offshore rigs.