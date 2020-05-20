Joe Lowell Beck
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — A private family graveside service for Joe Lowell Beck, 86, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, May 10, 2020, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Elvira R. Davila
Services Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Funeral services for Elvira R. Davila, 62 of Center Point, who died Saturday May 16, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery. If you choose to attend, please bring face masks.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
James Carl Jackson
Privates services planned
KERRVILLE — Private services are planned for James Carl Jackson, 76, of Junction, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at a local care facility.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.