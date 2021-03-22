Naomi Elaine Gillespie passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 84.
Nomi Gillespie is survived by her children, Mark Gillespie of Kerrville, Mindy Parker and husband Winn of Fredericksburg and Michael Gillespie and wife Connie Allen of Ingram; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Russell Logan and wife Pat of Tomball, Ralph Logan and wife Jeannie of Hemphill, Bobby Logan and wife Kathie of Brookshire and Roger Logan of Houston; and brother-in-law John Higginbotham of Houston.