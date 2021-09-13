Karil Neal, 68, of Kerrville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born at home in Kerrville on February 23, 1953, to Lee and Thelma Neal.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Katie Neal with Philip Uribe of Kerrville; his son, Jeff Neal of S. Korea; his youngest and dependent son, Karl; and his eldest son, Randall Neal of Mountain Home; his siblings, Linda with her husband Earl Sevey, Ronnie Neal with his wife Vickie, Tony Neal and Cathy with her husband Dee Smith, all of Ingram.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.