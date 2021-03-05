Monty Charles Moentnish was a beloved son born to Charles and Mary Ann Moentnish in Oklahoma City on October 8, 1949. He passed on to be with God February 17, 2021.
He attended Robert E. Lee High School in Houston, and took classes in Uvalde. Monty moved to Kerrville in the early 1980s to open a fire safety business, and later in life greatly enjoyed working for a home remodeling company. He was free-spirited and loved his cowboy years riding bulls, and even won belt buckles! He enjoyed walks in the park, trips motorcycling along the “Three Twisted Sisters” roads, and surfing with his friends. Monty had a tender heart and served others with great love, and truly enjoyed feeding and watching the colorful birds and deer around his home. Finding arrowheads, and reading history and mystery novels brought him enjoyment, but his greatest joy was being with his daughter, granddaughters, family, and all his “buddies.”