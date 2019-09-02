ARDMORE, Okla. — Funeral services for Carole Ellis Phillips are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Ardmore, Oklahoma, with Father Kevin Ratterman officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation was held Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore.
Carol was born April 2, 1939, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Robert L. Burrier and Helen (Stehling) Burrier.
She passed this life on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
She and Don Ellis married on March 2, 1958, in Kerrville, Texas. Don preceded her in death on April 30, 2003. She and Clyde Phillips married on May 7, 2010.
She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Carole started working for the U.S. Postal Services as a Clerk Carrier and went on to serve as Postmaster for Springer, Oklahoma, and Loco, Oklahoma.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Adams and her husband, E.C. of Wilson, Oklahoma, Gayle Denney and her husband, Russell of Ardmore, Oklahoma; brother, Robert Lee Burrier Jr. and his wife, Dottie of Boerne, Texas; sister, Patricia Rossello and her husband, Johnnie of Hesperia, California; grandsons, Milo Johnston and Neshia Crane, Ethan Adams and wife, Lauren and Joseph Denney and wife, Katie; granddaughter, Riki Adams and Adam Hacker; two great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Don and Clyde; and her son, Bobby J. Ellis.
Serving as pallbearers will be Milo Johnston, Ethan Adams, Joseph Denney, Kyle York, Daniel York, Adam Hacker, Justin DeBerry. Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Phillips and J.T. DeBerry.
Online Condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.