Manuel E. Sanchez Jr.
Mass Thursday
KERRVILLE — Mass for Manuel E. Sanchez Jr., 85, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Bishop Mike Boulette as celebrant. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Juan Martinez.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Rev. Dr. Fane Downs
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — The Service in Witness to the Resurrection for the Rev. Dr. Fane Downs, 84, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, 800 Jefferson St.
A reception will follow in Ryan Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to
First Presbyterian Church,
Kerrville; Austin Presby-terian Theological Seminary, Austin; Mo-Ranch, Hunt; and Riverside Nature Center, Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Irene Dorothy Boos
Services Sunday
KERRVILLE — Services for Irene Dorothy Boos, 93, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, January 2, 2020, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville.
The family will greet friends prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to the Zion Lutheran Church, Kerrville; The Wounded Warriors; or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.