Ashton Drake Hall
Services Feb. 9
KERRVILLE — A celebration of the life of Ashton Drake Hall, 21, who died Dec. 15, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Vanessa J. Lambeth Kindle
Services Sunday
LONDON, Texas —Services for Vanessa J. Lambeth Kindle, 32, of Junction, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in London, Texas, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home in Junction. Visitation was from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
Margie Naquin Perilloux
Services held
KERRVILLE — Mass of the Resurrection for Margie Naquin Perilloux, 95, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Kerrville, was celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort, with Father Martin Garcia-Avila officiating. Graveside services and interment followed in the Comfort Cemetery.
Those who so desire may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Peterson Hospice, Sacred Heart Capital Campaign Fund or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Comfort, www.schaetter.com.
Amelia Vargas Banuelos
Mass Tuesday
COMFOFT — Mass for Amelia Vargas Banuelos, age 79 of Comfort, who passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in a Fredericksburg hospital will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort with Father Martin Garcia-Avila as celebrant. Interment will be in the San Jose Cemetery in Comfort. Rosary will be at 6 PM, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.