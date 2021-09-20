Alejandro Antonio Reyes

Alejandro Antonio Reyes

Alejandro Antonio “Alex” Reyes passed away from COVID-related lung compli-cations on September 13, 2021. He was 28 years old.

Competitors at the Kerrville Triathlon Festival may not recognize Alex by name, but they would certainly recognize his booming voice, his bushy beard and his strong hands — hands that pulled countless swimmers from the Guadalupe and guided them toward the bike transition. He was a teddy bear to those who knew him, always the first to volunteer to help others.