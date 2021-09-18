Theodore “Ted” John Zgourides

Theodore “Ted” John Zgourides, 87, a 40-year resident of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, after a cancer diagnosis.

Ted was born on November 29, 1933, in Houston, TX, to Greek-immigrant parents John Zgourides and Tacia Peet. Ted graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and the Greek community in Houston. He graduated from the University of Texas with a business degree.