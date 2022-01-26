H. Joe Wait, 82, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Kerrville, passed from this life on January 22, 2022. He was born April 28, 1939, in Shamrock, Texas, to parents, Eugene and Virginia Rice Wait.
Joe was a graduate of Tivy High School, class of 1957. He earned his bachelors in engineering from Texas Tech University and worked for Mason and Hanger as an industrial engineer until his retirement. Joe married Sandra Perlowski on June 1, 1962. He enjoyed numerous hobbies, including a bonsai tree nursery, growing olives, sailing, rocketry and volunteering at local schools.