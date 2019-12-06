Margaret Seibert
Mass Wednesday
KERRVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial for Margaret Seibert, of Houston, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the hospital in Kerrville, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, with a reception to follow and interment at the Houston National VA Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Klein Funeral Chapel, Champions Forest, Klein, with a Rosary to the Blessed Mother at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Lions Club in your area.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville and Klein Funeral Chapel of Klein.
Martha Elizabeth Thompson
Services Tuesday
KERRVILLE — Services for Martha Elizabeth Thompson, 50, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Center Point Christian Church, 100 Church St., Center Point, officiated by the Rev. Steve Ackman. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.