David Richard Balchuck, 90, of Kerrville, passed away on January 1, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas.
He was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Steve and Helen Balchuck on April 25, 1929. He worked as a computer programmer for Civil Service for 20 years after retiring from the U.S. Air Force.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; and daughter, Karen Gibson. David is survived by his daughter, Nanette Carlucci; and son, Derek Balchuck; grandchildren, Nicole Healy, Derek Balchuck and Amber Klein; and great-grandchildren, Everett Klein and Barrett Klein.
Funeral services will be at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville.