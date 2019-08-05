Eleanor Joyce Hawley Dinsdale, 93, born November 11, 1925 in Houston, Texas, passed away on August 3, 2019, in Houston. Joyce and husband, Tex, retired to Hunt, Texas in 1988 and lived in Canyon Springs.
Joyce formed the Sew & So’s quilt guild in 1988 and served as its “founder and self-appointed president” through 2014. The Sew and So’s became her Hill Country family, one that she loved and adored. The Sew & Sew’s are still sewing strong today.
Joyce and her sister, Norma Jean Bond, were life members of the Hunt Garden Club. Joyce was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville. She supported Tex, Norma and brother-in-law Bruce Bond, Sr. with their volunteer activities and created several quilt projects for the church.
Joyce moved back to Houston in 2017 to be near her children and extended family in her home town.
Joyce is survived by son Charles Hawley Dinsdale and daughter-in-law Laverne Dinsdale of Magnolia, Texas; daughter Jane Dinsdale Frank and son-in-law Edmund Frank of Houston; grandchildren Blake Hawley Dinsdale, Courtney Elizabeth Dinsdale and Ryan Wayne Frank; great-grandchild Hunter Hawley Dinsdale; brother-in-law Bruce M Bond, Sr.; two cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will take place in Kerrville. Family visitation will be held 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A memorial service will follow on Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. The Committal will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Dietert Center, Meals on Wheels Program, 451 Guadalupe St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
