Maria I. Vela, 52, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Kerrville.
Maria was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 12, 1966. She spent most of her life growing up in West Texas. She was a loving daughter and sister who enjoyed life with her Christian music. Maria loved the Lord with all her heart. In boldness and confidence, she spoke of him to as many people as she could. She will be missed greatly because of her loving heart and giving spirit.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesus Martinez; grandparents, Oscar and Ramona Vela; and uncles, Sergio A. Vela and Rey Vela.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her mother, Maria Elena Martinez; brothers, Daniel A. Vela and Joseph O. Martinez; sisters, Ramona Veatch and Jessica Massey; aunts, Juanita Braden and Evelyn Vela; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss her dearly.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 901 Jefferson St., Kerrville, Texas, with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.