Yvonne D. Bills
Services at a later date
FLOWER MOUND — Services for Yvonne D. Bills, 87, of Flower Mound, formerly of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Herbert Feller
Services Thursday
HARPER — Services for Mr. Herbert Feller, 90, of Harper, who died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, with the Rev. Dale Friedrich and the Rev. James Engleman officiating.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will follow in the Harper Community Cemetery.
Visitation for Mr. Herbert Feller will begin on Wednesday, October 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Thursday, October 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg.
For those who so desire, you may make memorial contributions in his memory to the Harper Community Center, Harper VFW or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home, www.schaetter.com.
Charles Short
Services Thursday
Services for Charles Short, 49, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Holmgreen Mortuary, with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice.
Graveside service will be at a later date in the Peril Family Cemetery, Northwest of Kerrville, Texas.
A fund has been established for the future benefit of Charles’ children as an expression of sympathy, donations made be made to the Charles Short Family Fund c/o Frost Bank, P.O. Box 1600, San Antonio, Texas 78296.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Roy Thompson
Services Nov. 8
COLLEGE STATION — A celebration gathering for Roy Thompson, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his daughter’s residence in College Station, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station, 4080 State Highway 6 South, College Station.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hillier Funeral Home of College Station, www.hillierfuneralhome.com.