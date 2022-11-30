Ida Lou Buchanan, 85, passed away Nov. 29, 2022, alongside family and friends at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Kerrville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton A. and Vivian May (Hart) Johnson; brother, Virgil Ray Johnson; and husband, W.A. Buchanan (2007). She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jackson and husband, Russell of Canute, OK; son, Stephen Edler of Colony, OK; son, Chris Edler and wife Mannie of Jacksonville, FL; daughter Pamela Morey and husband Bryan of Ingram; stepson, Ray Buchanan of VA; her sister, Judy Addison of Norman, OK; brother, James Johnson and wife Libby of Tuttle, OK; and sister, Susie Eatmon of Flint, TX. Along with nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All loved very much, “with a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
Ida Lou was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Oklahoma City, OK. After graduation from Putnam High School, Class of 1955, she attended Western Technology Center and St. Phillips College in San Antonio. Her late husband widowed her, Charles Aldridge, married in 1960. She later met and married, Eddie Edler on April 29, 1961, in Oklahoma City. Soon after, they relocated to Canute, OK, to begin their lives together. She was involved with the farming and ranching but was widely known for taking part in her kid’s school functions, church and donating time to the community. After 16 years of marriage, they parted ways.