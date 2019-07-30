Thomas Jackson Atkins, Jr., passed away Thursday, July 25th, 2019, at his home in Medina, TX, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 61 years of age.
Tom was born December 22, 1957, in Wichita, Kansas, to Virginia Mae McClelland Atkins and Thomas Jackson Atkins, Sr. They moved to Denver in 1959, where he grew up hunting, fishing, camping, and attending Denver Broncos games. In his high school Fellowship of Christian Athletes group, he dedicated his life to live for Christ in 1975.
Tom received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Colorado in 1980 and began working for Phillips Coal Co. that same year as a Landman. The company transitioned to Phillips Petroleum, then to ConocoPhillips, and he finished his 37 year career with the company retiring as the Permian Basin Land Manager in January 2018. Tom was a board member of both the Permian Basin Landmen’s Association and the SouthWest 66 Credit Union, a member of the American Association of Professional Landmen, founding member of the Permian Houston Landman’s Luncheon Group, and on the elder board at Odessa Bible Church.
Tom was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shonda Lynn Whitmire, on June 25, 1983, in Dallas, Texas. Together they raised three children, Emily Lynn Atkins, Thomas Jackson Atkins, III, and Lacy Elizabeth Atkins. He enjoyed pheasant and quail hunting with his Brittanies, Drew and Zeke, working on his land with his tractor, and playing guitar and singing with the Medina United Methodist Church worship team, where he and his wife attended church.