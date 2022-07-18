Caroline (Carol) Reeves Simons, 74, of Somerville, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 9, 2022. She was the first baby of the new year for Kerr County born on January 6, 1948, in Kerrville, TX. She is the 2nd of 4 children of the late Orbrie Clinton Reeves and Alletta Holekamp Reeves. She was raised in Kerr County and a graduate of Tivy High School Class of 1966. After high school, Caroline attended Draughon’s Business College in San Antonio. On January 24, 1970, she married Roger Dale Simons, who predeceased her December 20, 2021, after 51 years of marriage. She worked at NASA during the moon landing. She lived her retirement years near Lake Somerville, where she enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family playing cards and doing puzzles.
She was loved and will be missed by sons, Stephen Simons and Matthew Simons and wife Carrie Carter Simons; daughter, Rebekah Simons Schronk and husband Steven Schronk; granddaughters, Penelope Simons and husband Fred Dullal and Piper Simons; grandson, Noah Simons; Lorain Ellison and Clarabelle Weimer; brother, Clint Reeves all of Kerrville.