Thomas H. Browne, born July 13, 1933, passed from this life on December 7, 2019.
He was born in Beaumont, Texas, to Theron Humphries Browne and Ludie Stover Browne.
Tom graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, in San Antonio, Texas, served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957, and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1959, with a B.S. degree in Physical Education.
He enjoyed competing in track and swimming meets throughout his high school and college careers. He served as vice president of the Student YMCA and was a proud member of the Wesley Foundation.
He began his career as a YMCA director in Port Arthur, Texas, and founded the YMCA in Nederland, Texas. Later he served as Employee Relations Manager for 21 years with American Valve and Hydrant Manufacturing Company in Beaumont, Texas.
In 1985, he married Pat Golightly in Beaumont, and they were happily married for 34 years. They enjoyed traveling and visiting with their five children and eight grandchildren. In 1994, they moved to Kerrville, Texas, to fulfill their desire to move to the beautiful Texas Hill Country and returning to where he worked at YMCA Camp in Hunt in earlier years.
Tom was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Kerrville, where he served on church committees and as a Stephen Minister. He enjoyed hospital visitation and Bible study.
Tom always relied on his faith and regularly took the time to find inspiration through daily scripture and faithfully reading his Upper Room devotionals.
Hobbies included golf, fishing, reading, following his favorite sports teams, working crossword puzzles and watching “Jeopardy.”
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert Browne and Murray Browne.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; brother, Ralph Browne, Kerrville, Texas; children, Hardy (Shelley) Browne, Roanoke, Texas, Robyn Olin, Trophy Club, Texas, Catherine Olin (Bryan) Bloom, Escondido, California, Matthew (Amanda) Golightly, Cabot, Arkansas, and Jeff (Amy) Golightly, Jackson, Wyoming; eight grandchildren, Trevor Bloom, Tyler Bloom, Tristan (Louisa) Browne, Brooke (Brice) Burns, Steven Golightly, Ryan Golightly, Emily Wright and Ethan Wright.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donna Magee and the Rev. David Payne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Kerrville, Texas.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.