Archie Kenneth Lennon
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Services for Archie Kenneth Lennon, 89, of Dripping Springs, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a Dripping Springs care facility, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
Alfred W. Plouffe
DEL RIO — Services for Alfred W. Plouffe, 73, of Del Rio, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
John Joseph Reilley
KERRVILLE — Services for John Joseph Reilley, 59, of Kerrville, who died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.