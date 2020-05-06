Archie Kenneth Lennon

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Services for Archie Kenneth Lennon, 89, of Dripping Springs, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a Dripping Springs care facility, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.

Alfred W. Plouffe

DEL RIO — Services for Alfred W. Plouffe, 73, of Del Rio, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.

John Joseph Reilley

KERRVILLE — Services for John Joseph Reilley, 59, of Kerrville, who died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.