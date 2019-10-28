Noe Barrientes
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Noe Barrientes, 59, of Waukegan, Illinois, who died Friday, October 25, 2019, in a local hospital are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Yvonne D. Bills
Services pending
FLOWER MOUND — Services for Yvonne D. Bills, 87, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Flower Mound, Texas, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Kathryn J. Faust
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Kathryn J. Faust, 86, of Kerrville, TX who died Saturday, October 26, 2019, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Francisco J. Macias-Valadez
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Francisco J. Macias-Valadez, 34, who died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Kerrville, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Virginia Roberts
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Virginia Roberts, 81, of Kerrville, who died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Thomas Waller
Services pending
COMFORT — Services for Thomas Waller, 77, of Comfort, who died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his residence, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.