Bonnie Mae Compton Taylor passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born on Jan. 9, 1932, in Buford, Georgia, to Jennie Mae (Jones) and William Clarence Compton. She graduated from Truett McConnell University and worked in Atlanta until she met her husband, Robert Lewis “Bob” Taylor. Bonnie and Bob were married in June of 1959 and moved to El Paso, Texas, for 2 years then later moved to Richardson, Texas, where they raised their family and attended the First Baptist Church. Bonnie worked for Astro Advertising for over 20 years. After retirement, she and Bob moved to Kerrville, Texas, where she enjoyed the vibrant art community, was a member of the Kerrville Cactus Club and attended First Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Greg Taylor and wife, Suzanne; her siblings, Wilma Compton Titshaw, Jimmie Sue Compton Bell and Charles Bell, and Frank and Brenda Compton of Buford, Georgia; grandchildren, Jordan (Taylor) and husband Errikos Anagnostopoulos, along with great-granddaughter, Ana Gayle, Zachary Taylor and wife Alexandra, along with great-grandsons, Owen and Benjamin Taylor, and Blake Taylor and wife, Amanda; and several nieces and nephews.