Manfred Hubert Schulz
Services today
KERRVILLE — Visitation for Manfred Hubert Schulz, 88, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, November 7, 2019, in a local hospital, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Hosanna Lutheran Church.
A fuuneral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hosanna Lutheran Church in Manfred’s name.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Maxleen J. (Max) Newman
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Maxleen J. (Max) Newman, 85, of Kerrville, who died Friday, November 8, 2019, in a local hospital, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.