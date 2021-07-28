Clifford Troy Winters Jr., 65, passed peacefully from this life at home with his loving wife by his side on July 10, 2021.
Born on October 11, 1955, to Clifford T. Winters Sr. and Juanita Flowers Winters in Camp Hanford, Washington, but resided in Texas most of his life. Cliff worked all of his adult life in the Heating and Air Conditioning business, owning his own business before retiring. His favorite pastimes were being outdoors, fishing and enjoying his music.
