Hulon Keith Land (Logan Hawkes) of Corpus Christi, Texas, departed this world Wednesday, February 12, 2020, to journey to his final resting place after a long and difficult illness.
Family and Friends will be celebrating his beautiful, love-filled life in the spring in Fredericksburg, Texas. Future dates will be announced.
Mr. Land was born in Austin, Texas, on June 9, 1951, to Hulon and Ola Mae Land. He attended schools in Helotes and San Antonio. He remembers being serenaded to sleep many nights listening to Willie Nelson, as their home was just across the river from John T. Floore’s Country Store. This early musical experience led him to a successful 30-year career in the Radio Industry as a distinguished and award-winning writer for print and multi-media. Having won the Hearst Award for journalism, he was also admitted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.
Later in his career, he published a fiction and non-fiction book and was a regular on the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens.”
Hulon also enjoyed a stint in municipal government as Parks and Recreation Director and Assistant City Manager of Kerrville, Texas. His last creative posting was a 20-year career with Farm Press as a farm correspondent and video editor, where he was proud to work with and befriend the best people on the planet, Agriculture people.
While work was a passion for him, his biggest motivation in life was to take care of his family. Mr. Land had many interests and passions, including Mayan archeology. He loved traveling the world with his wife and children and sharing the spirit of adventure with them and prays they will continue to explore the world and be open to how it can change you.
Mr. Land’s greatest love in life was his family and, together with his wife of 29 years, Carla Land, nothing was more important to him. He considered his family his most precious blessing and a gift from God. Proud of each of his sons, Jason, Shane, Ryan, Regan and Kyle, he thanked the Lord every day for precious childhood memories with them and the chance to see each of them grow into fine God-loving family men who, in turn, gave him beautiful, sweet daughters-in-law and grandchildren that have so richly colored his life. Miranda and Ashley, his eldest grandchildren, stole his heart, and it grew even larger to love even more his other seven grandchildren. Mr. Land prays each will be guided and protected by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Don Cabiniss; and father-in-law, Bobby Phillips.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Carla Land; loving sons and grandchildren; precious sisters, Joan O’Brien and Norma Cabiniss; and brother-in-law, Jim O’Brien; and his dearest mother-in law, Jean Phillips, whom he adored.
His love and spirit will be felt eternally by his surviving family, and the memories, wisdom and guidance he has given them in this world and will continue to give them from the next will forever be cherished.
Mr. Land had many friends from across the world and rarely was a stranger very long to those who gave the time to talk with him. He cherished each of their friendship and camaraderie. He also wanted to extend special blessings to all his health care teams, many church friends and family and close friends who prayed for his health these many long years.
If desired, memorials may be sent to Mr. Land’s GoFundMe page for extensive medical expenses and plans for his memorial at gofundme.com/f/help-keith-kick-it-to-cancer.