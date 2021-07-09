Delores Lord Finch

Delores Lord Finch passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born on January 21,1930, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Delores grew up in Henderson, North Carolina, graduated from Henderson High School and went on to earn an RN degree from Watt’s School of Nursing in Durham, NC. Her other professions included homemaker and real estate broker.