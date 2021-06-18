Frances “Fran” Ann Van Zandt Cox

Frances “Fran” Ann Van Zandt Cox, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away June 13, 2021. She was born September 8, 1938, in Houston, Texas, to Marylu Crosthwait and Howard Lee Van Zandt Sr.

Fran graduated from Lamar High School in 1956 and, in her senior year, was nicknamed “Friendly Fran.” She attended the University of Texas and pledged Kappa Alpha Theta. In Houston, Fran worked for Tennessee Gas Transmission, known as Tenneco, for several years and volunteered for the Junior League of Houston.