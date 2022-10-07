Ramona Reeves died peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2022. She was born June 4, 1930, in Denton, Texas, to Johnell Hobson Martin and William Martin. Ramona married Richard Reeves and theirs was a wonderful loving union, with four children. Richard died in December 2017, and their daughter Jan died in 2019.
Sons David, Micheal and Scott and daughter JuLee Reeves survive Ramona, along with grandchildren Laura Dodgen, Donna Combs and Cyndi Poole of Dallas. Mom was blessed with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.