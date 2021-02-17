Rebecca Elizabeth Balcom
FORT WORTH — Services for Rebecca Elizabeth Balcom, 85, of Fort Worth, who died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Fort Worth, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Sue Etchison Meek
KERRVILLE — Services for Sue Etchison Meek, 87, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
James Parish
KERRVILLE — Services for James Parish, 63, who died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in a Kerrville care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Sara Jo Holcomb
CARROLLTON — Services for Sara Jo Holcomb, 90, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Carrollton, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Mary Valderaz
KERRVILLE — Services for Mary Valderaz, 82, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in a local hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Juanita Wells
KERRVILLE — Services for Juanita Wells, 89, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in a local hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.